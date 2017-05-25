These Krispy Kreme Jelly Beans Might Be Even Better Than an Original Glazed Doughnut

If you thought Krispy Kreme was only good for "hot and ready" doughnuts, the company's latest junk food offerings will certainly prove you wrong! On top of the droolworthy Nutella-esque coffee spread, there is now a candy option on the horizon: Krispy Kreme Jelly Belly flavors!

Your favorite types of doughnuts will be available in jelly bean form starting sometime soon. So if you're obsessed with good ol' fashioned Original Glazed or prefer more exciting varieties like Apple Filled, Strawberry Iced, Glazed Blueberry Cake, and Chocolate Iced With Sprinkles, you'll want to pick up a pack of these Krispy Kreme flavors as soon as they hit shelves!