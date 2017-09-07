 Skip Nav
Food Video
You Don't Have to Travel to New York to Taste Rainbow Bagels
Edible Gifts
25 Fudge Recipes That Will Make Everyone Worship You
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen's Go-To Ingredient Is Perfect For the Lazy Cook
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
13 Cocktails That Start With a Can of LaCroix

Cracking open a can of LaCroix is a good idea any time of day, but especially during happy hour. If you've never thought about making quick cocktails with LaCroix, you're about to have a satisfying moment of realization as you see these 13 creative cocktail recipes anyone can re-create, plus a couple mocktails. A splash of the bubbly beverage adds flavor and carbonation to any cocktail, whether that's a two-ingredient margarita or a new twist on an old fashioned. Cheers to mixing up the easiest drinks with a staple you already have in your fridge.

Related
The Definitive Ranking of LaCroix Flavors
11 Spiked and Spiced Apple Cider Recipes
33 Crave-Worthy Cocktails Made With 3 Ingredients (or Fewer!)

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fast And EasyParty PlanningAlcoholDrinksCocktails
Join The Conversation
Recipes
The Perfect Cocktail For Your Zodiac Sign
by Erin Cullum
Lemony Arugula Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe Recipe
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Says Cacio e Pepe Conquers All, and Her Recipe Proves It
by Erin Cullum
Summer Recipes to Feed a Crowd
Recipes
29 Summer Recipes That Make Feeding a Crowd a Breeze
by Erin Cullum
Calories in Different Liquors
Calorie Breakdowns
Before You Break Into the Hard Stuff, Find Out How Many Calories It Has
by Zack Peter
Low-Calorie Cocktail Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Go Ahead, Drink Up: 9 Summer Cocktails Under 200 Calories
by Michele Foley
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds