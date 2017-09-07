13 Cocktails That Start With a Can of LaCroix

Cracking open a can of LaCroix is a good idea any time of day, but especially during happy hour. If you've never thought about making quick cocktails with LaCroix, you're about to have a satisfying moment of realization as you see these 13 creative cocktail recipes anyone can re-create, plus a couple mocktails. A splash of the bubbly beverage adds flavor and carbonation to any cocktail, whether that's a two-ingredient margarita or a new twist on an old fashioned. Cheers to mixing up the easiest drinks with a staple you already have in your fridge.