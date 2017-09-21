Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Vodka Does Exist, but Only For a Limited Time!

Pumpkin spice-flavored vodka is just what 2017 needed, am I right? Well, thanks to Lucky Bastard, a distillery located in Saskatchewan, Canada, you can now order a pumpkin spice version of one of its signature vodka spirits. According to the website, the limited-edition seasonal drink is 35 percent ABV and on sale for $32. Suddenly, we're thirsty for a taste. If you're one of those people who are obsessed with pumpkin spice everything, this is one concoction that should go on your must-have shopping list. After you make your order, check out our top rankings of pumpkin spice foods you should try this Fall.

