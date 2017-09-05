 Skip Nav
The 12 Most Viral Pumpkin Spice Foods From 2017 — So Far

A LOT of pumpkin spice foods and drinks have already come out. Cost Plus World Market, Walmart, and Target are just a few of the stores already stocking up on everything pumpkin spice. That said, only a few products are causing people to lose their d*mn minds. These are them, in order of popularity. Stock up before they sell out!

Pumpkin Spice Cheerios
White Pumpkin Pie M&M's
Starbucks Bottled Pumpkin Spice Latte
Peeps Delights Pumpkin Spice Latte-Flavored Marshmallow Dipped in White Fudge
Entenmann's Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins
