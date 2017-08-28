Magical Unicorn Boozy Milkshake
This Magical Unicorn Boozy Milkshake Is Happiness in a Glass
For those of you who are unicorn obsessed, we have the cocktail for you! This sprinkle-covered, strawberry watermelon milkshake is like a magical sip of glittery wonderment, and if you dare to make it, your friends will love you forever.
Boozy Unicorn Milkshake
From Nicole Iizuka, POPSUGAR Food
Ingredients
- 1 cup pink frosting
- 2 tablespoons sprinkles, divided
- 8-10 marshmallow charms
- 2 scoops vanilla ice cream
- 1/2 cup whole milk
- 1 ounce watermelon vodka
- 1 ounce strawberry schnapps
- Whipped cream
- Fondant decorations
- Rainbow sour belts
Directions
- To make fondant shapes: Take a medium-size ball of white fondant and roll into a long tapered shape. Start at the thin end and wind the fondant into a horn-like shape. Insert a wooden skewer or dowel into the center of the horn to secure. Optionally, brush with luster dust or edible glitter.
- Roll out a small ball of white fondant and a small ball of pink fondant. Using a paring knife, cut out the shape of the ears with the white fondant and smaller inner ears with the pink fondant. Use a little bit of water as glue to affix the inner ear to the outer ear. Let fondant shapes dry overnight.
- To make milkshake: Rim the edge of the milkshake glass with pink frosting. Add sprinkles and marshmallow charms to the frosting and set aside.
- Into a blender add ice cream, milk, watermelon vodka, strawberry schnapps, and a teaspoon of sprinkles. Blend until mixed.
- Pour the milkshake into the glass and top with whipped cream, the fondant decorations, one rainbow sour belt for the mane, and more sprinkles. Enjoy!
Information
- Category
- Drinks, Shakes
- Yield
- 1 serving
- Cook Time
- 15 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Iizuka