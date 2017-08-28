 Skip Nav
Food Video
You'll Fall in Love With This Pumpkin Pie Fidget Spinner
Kitchens
19 Cute Kitchen Essentials That Are For Disney Addicts Only
Food News
50 States of Grocery Stores: The Best Store in Every State

Magical Unicorn Boozy Milkshake

This Magical Unicorn Boozy Milkshake Is Happiness in a Glass

For those of you who are unicorn obsessed, we have the cocktail for you! This sprinkle-covered, strawberry watermelon milkshake is like a magical sip of glittery wonderment, and if you dare to make it, your friends will love you forever.

Boozy Unicorn Milkshake

Boozy Unicorn Milkshake

Boozy Unicorn Milkshake

Ingredients

  1. 1 cup pink frosting
  2. 2 tablespoons sprinkles, divided
  3. 8-10 marshmallow charms
  4. 2 scoops vanilla ice cream
  5. 1/2 cup whole milk
  6. 1 ounce watermelon vodka
  7. 1 ounce strawberry schnapps
  8. Whipped cream
  9. Fondant decorations
  10. Rainbow sour belts

Directions

  1. To make fondant shapes: Take a medium-size ball of white fondant and roll into a long tapered shape. Start at the thin end and wind the fondant into a horn-like shape. Insert a wooden skewer or dowel into the center of the horn to secure. Optionally, brush with luster dust or edible glitter.
  2. Roll out a small ball of white fondant and a small ball of pink fondant. Using a paring knife, cut out the shape of the ears with the white fondant and smaller inner ears with the pink fondant. Use a little bit of water as glue to affix the inner ear to the outer ear. Let fondant shapes dry overnight.
  3. To make milkshake: Rim the edge of the milkshake glass with pink frosting. Add sprinkles and marshmallow charms to the frosting and set aside.
  4. Into a blender add ice cream, milk, watermelon vodka, strawberry schnapps, and a teaspoon of sprinkles. Blend until mixed.
  5. Pour the milkshake into the glass and top with whipped cream, the fondant decorations, one rainbow sour belt for the mane, and more sprinkles. Enjoy!

Information

Category
Drinks, Shakes
Yield
1 serving
Cook Time
15 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Iizuka
Join the conversation
Food CultureHalloween CocktailsSprinklesParty FoodFood HumorUnicornMilkshakeRecipesDessertCocktails
Join The Conversation
Healthy Recipes
Go Ahead, Drink Up: 9 Summer Cocktails Under 200 Calories
by Michele Foley
Low-Calorie Cocktail Recipe
Healthy Recipes
If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This
by Michele Foley
Calories in Different Liquors
Calorie Breakdowns
Before You Break Into the Hard Stuff, Find Out How Many Calories It Has
by Zack Peter
Trader Joe's Brownie Crisp Coffee Ice Cream Sandwiches
Food Reviews
When You Find This Trader Joe's Ice Cream Sandwich, Buy 15 Boxes
by Erin Cullum
The Best Healthy Zucchini Recipes
Healthy Recipes
28 Healthy Zucchini Recipes That Go Beyond Zoodles
by Nile Cappello
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds