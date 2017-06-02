Not Kidding: The Best Thing I Got in the Mail This Week Was Banana Pudding

 Skip Nav
The best thing that I received in the mail this week was a few tubs of pudding. No, I'm not kidding, and yes, I ate all of it. (With a little help, of course!) You see, Magnolia Bakery is now offering its famous banana pudding for delivery nationwide, so naturally I had to try it.

Does it stack up against a cup of the fresh pudding from Magnolia's NYC locations? Well, take a look at the reviews from a handful of POPSUGAR editors, more than one of whom actually squealed with delight.

  • "Best. Ever."
  • "I don't even usually like pudding, but this is incredible!"
  • "Simply divine."
  • "Yummm! I am not a banana pudding person but wow!"
  • "My mouth hath been blessed by an angel."
  • "Not even a fan of pudding, but love this!"
  • "FIRE."

Unsurprisingly, we gave this delivery dessert full marks.


You can order your own through the Magnolia Bakery website, with each order of six large cups running for $48. It's enough to feed 10 to 12 people — or 20-plus hungry editors if you happen to be in the POPSUGAR newsroom — so it's a great option for special events (or serious cravings). But take it from a pro: be sure to snag an entire one of the tubs for yourself before sharing, because you'll want to devour it all.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Brinton Parker
Food ReviewsFood NewsMagnolia BakeryPuddingBananasFood TrendsDessert


