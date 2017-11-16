This Fast and Easy Thanksgiving Side Is as Colorful as It's Crazy Delicious

POPSUGAR is bringing you an exclusive look at Thanksgiving recipes from famous lifestyle influencers. We're excited to present the first online look at this mashed sweet potatoes recipe from Mandy Bird, the blogger behind Mandy's Recipe Box.

I came up with these mashed sweet potatoes because I have a love for mashed potatoes. They are made basically the same way using brown sugar and no milk. All the heart eyes for these! What's Thanksgiving without cranberry sauce? I love it on my turkey, so I decided to make an orange cranberry pecan sauce to top over these mashed sweet potatoes. It takes no time at all to put this side dish together. It's ready to eat in about 30 minutes, which makes for less work on the big day! One tip is to make the sauce ahead of time and refrigerate a few days or freeze for up to six months.

It's so easy to make this recipe. Don't be afraid of homemade cranberry sauce. It really only takes about 10 minutes.

You'll cook the cranberries and other ingredients until the cranberries "pop." Once they have, add the walnuts and cinnamon.

As it cools, it will thicken to a gorgeous and vibrant sauce.

Simply spread it over the mashed sweet potatoes and you have a side dish that no one will forget. The flavors go together so well that it's like they were meant for each other.

Mashed Sweet Potatoes With Orange Cranberry Pecan Sauce From Mandy Bird, POPSUGAR Food Ingredients For orange cranberry pecan sauce: 1 cup water 1 cup granulated sugar 1 tablespoon orange juice 12-ounce package fresh cranberries 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/3 cup chopped pecans For mashed sweet potatoes: 10 cups sweet potatoes, peeled and diced 1/4 cup butter 1/4 cup brown sugar 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon salt Directions For orange cranberry pecan sauce: In a medium saucepan, combine water, sugar, and orange juice. Stir in cranberries; bring to boil and simmer until they "pop." Remove from heat and stir in cinnamon and pecans. Allow to sit while preparing mashed sweet potatoes. For mashed sweet potatoes: Place potatoes in a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat and simmer until tender, about 10-15 minutes. Drain and return to pot. Add the butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Beat with mixer until smooth. Spread mashed sweet potatoes in a deep 9-by-9-inch or 9-by-13-inch dish. Add cranberry sauce over the top. Serve. Information Category Side Dishes, Potato Cuisine North American Yield 16 servings Cook Time 30 mins Nutrition Calories per serving 250