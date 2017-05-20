15 Times Aziz Ansari Felt the Same Way as You Do About Food

Aziz Ansari has a serious love of food in real life, and his show Master of None serves as a true reflection of that. Whether you're caught up on his Italy adventures in season two or not (spoiler alert: there's a lot of pasta involved), you'll laugh at — and drool over — the best food moments that you'll relate to all too well. These are all the times Aziz felt the exact same way as you do about food, as told by Master of None GIFs.