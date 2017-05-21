 Skip Nav
What a Time to Be Alive: McDonald's Is Starting Delivery!
DIY Watermelon Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts Are Made With the Actual Candy
Break Off a Piece of This Giant Green Tea Kit Kat Bar
Take Key Lime Pie to the Next Level With Cinnamon Toast Crunch

McDonald's Delivery Service

What a Time to Be Alive: McDonald's Is Starting Delivery!

The hangover gods are shining down upon us: McDonald's is now delivering! In January 2017, the fast-food chain introduced the delivery option to nearly 200 restaurants in Florida in Orlando, Tampa, and Miami, and now the service has expanded to more than 1,000 locations, including restaurants in Los Angeles; Chicago; Columbus, OH; Phoenix, AZ; and Florida.

Any Big Mac enthusiasts interested in ordering a juicy burger to their doorstep will simply have to order their meal through the UberEats app or website. Then they can track the order's progress and delivery through the app until their precious cargo of hash browns and Egg McMuffins is delivered. You don't even have to step foot outside your house (or put pants on, for that matter) to enjoy the salty, greasy glory that is McDonald's french fries. What a time to be alive, ladies and gentlemen.

After receiving positive feedback from Floridian customers, McDonald's decided the delivery service would be a smart choice for other locations, too. "The pilot test reflected consistent growth and resulted in high levels of customer satisfaction," Business Insider reports. Our fingers are crossed for even more expansion!

Image Source: Flickr user Mike Mozart
