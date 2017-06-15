You'll Want to Travel the World Just to Try Each of These McDonald's Fries

Let's be real: the best part of traveling to a new place is immersing yourself (and your stomach) in the local culture by visiting hidden local eateries. I'd never even entertained the idea of having a meal at a big chain restaurant while on vacation, but that was before I discovered the glorious variety of french fries at McDonald's all over the world. There's way more to the fast-food chain than the salt-doused potato slices we've come to know and love.

If you're ready to fall deeper in love with those hangover-solving golden arches, read on to see what other tantalizing fries are available at McDonald's locations all over the globe. (Spoiler alert: truffle fries are involved, people.)