Baking
25 Cookies From Around the World
Food Video
3 Microwaveable Breakfast Mugs You Can Eat on the Go
Celebrity Chefs
12 Recipes You Can Make From Alton Brown's Latest Cookbook
McDonald's Makes a Strawberry Soft Serve, and It's Going Viral

McDonald's is serving up every Instagrammer's dream: strawberry soft-serve ice cream in a millennial pink hue. This creamy swirled delight is giving us serious envy. Not to be confused with the lychee flavor, this new strawberry treat stands alone. It's currently only available at McDonald's locations in Malaysia — yup, the same place responsible for these Minion-inspired soft-serve cones. Fans on Instagram say it's a "yummy must-eat," and others even mixed it with vanilla soft serve "to give the satisfaction of both the classic and the new flavor." Many also noted making a special trip to the McDonald's just to try the new menu item, so I think we'll have to book our next trip to Malaysia too. Alternatively, though it's not quite the same, you can order a strawberry sundae with soft-serve ice cream and strawberry sauce here in the States.

Food NewsFood TrendsIce CreamMcDonald's
McDonald's
Truth Is, No Millennials Have Tried McDonald's Original French Fries
by Anna Monette Roberts
by Anna Monette Roberts
Chick-fil-A Chicken Salad Recipe
Food News
by Anna Monette Roberts
McDonald's Waffle Fries in Singapore
McDonald's
McDonald's Just Released Waffle Fries, and Hot Damn, We Need Them ASAP
by Victoria Messina
by Victoria Messina
Hershey's Taste of America Candy Review
Food Reviews
3 Limited-Edition Hershey's Candies You Need to Try — and 4 You Should Skip
by Erin Cullum
by Erin Cullum
What Is Orange Wine?
Food News
by Anna Monette Roberts
Latest Food
