 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Make This Mermaid Marshmallow Pie Part of Your World ASAP
Food Video
Relive Your Childhood With These Unicorn Push-Up Pops
Cooking Basics
How to Pack a Perfect Mason Jar Salad
Get the Dish
A Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich For the Cookie Monster in Your Life

Mermaid Marshmallow Pie Recipe

Make This Mermaid Marshmallow Pie Part of Your World ASAP

If mermaids were real, they would definitely live off of this pie for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And the good thing is you can make it too, thanks to the easy recipe for Mermaid Marshmallow Pie from Sugar, Butter, Flour: The Waitress Pie Book by Jenna Hunterson ($17), a new cookbook inspired by the movie-turned-Broadway-play Waitress. A buttery shortbread-cookie crust meets a rich and creamy filling thickened with cream cheese, and the toppings are what makes the dessert truly magical. Coconut flakes add sweetness, pineapple and oranges provide freshness, pecans give it a nice crunch, and colored mini marshmallows give the look of mermaid scales without the fuss of messy ingredients like edible glitter.

Mermaid Marshmallow Pie

Mermaid Marshmallow Pie

Notes

Someone once told me this pie was “biblically good, that’s how good it was. That pie could win contests and ribbons and things,” and I do believe they were right. I invented it with my mama when I was a girl, during my “mermaid phase;” now my own daughter and I make it together. The pineapple, coconut, oranges, like an old-time ambrosia salad, will tickle the fancy of any child, or the child inside you.

Mermaid Marshmallow Pie Recipe

Ingredients

  1. Shortbread Cookie Pie Shell
  2. 1 3/4 cups shortbread cookie crumbs (about 12 cookies)
  3. 6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) unsalted butter, melted
  1. Filling
  2. 1/2 cup heavy cream, chilled
  3. 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, at room temperature
  4. 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
  5. 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  6. Pinch of salt
  7. 1 cup sweetened flaked coconut, plus 1 tablespoon for garnish
  8. 1 cup drained crushed pineapple
  9. 1 cup drained mandarin oranges
  10. 3/4 cup pecan pieces
  11. 2 cups colored mini marshmallows or additional mandarin oranges, for garnish

Directions

  1. For the pie shell: Preheat the oven to 350°F. Toss together the crumbs and butter in a medium bowl to moisten. Press the mixture onto the bottom and up the sides of a 9 1/2 inch deep-dish pie pan. Refrigerate for at least 15 minutes to firm up the butter. Bake in the center of the oven for about 10 minutes or until just set and fragrant. Let cool to room temperature on a wire rack.
  2. For the filling: In a chilled medium bowl using a handheld mixer, beat the cream on high speed until it holds firm peaks. Refrigerate until needed.
  3. In a large bowl using the handheld mixer, beat the cream cheese on medium speed until smooth. Add the condensed milk, vanilla, and salt and beat until smooth.
  4. Fold in the 1 cup of coconut, the pineapple, oranges, and pecan pieces. Fold in the whipped cream.
  5. Pour into the pie shell and refrigerate for 4 hours, or until chilled and set. Decorate the top of the pie with the marshmallows and the remaining 1 tablespoon coconut.

Information

Category
Desserts, Pies/Tarts
Yield
1 9 1/2 inch pie
Image Source: Reprinted from Sugar Butter Flour by arrangement with Pam Krauss Books/Avery a member of Penguin Group (USA) LLC A Penguin Random House Company. Copyright © 2017. Text by Daniel Gercke. Recipe by Sheri Castle. Photos © Evan Sung.
Join the conversation
MermaidsMarshmallowsPieCookbooksRecipesDessert
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Original Recipes
This Copycat Trader Joe's Salad Recipe Is Way Better Than the Original
by Nicole Perry
Cinderella Pumpkin Pie Recipe
Food Video
Cinderella Works Her Magic on This Pumpkin Pie
by Megan Lutz
Low-Carb Cauliflower Crust Pizza Recipe
Healthy Recipes
Here's That Cauliflower Pizza Crust Everyone Keeps Talking About
by Lizzie Fuhr
Pumpkin-Pecan Pie Recipe
Holiday Food
Bake Up a 2-in-1 Pumpkin-Praline Pie
by America's-Test-Kitchen
Easy Vegan Avocado Pasta Recipe
Original Recipes
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds