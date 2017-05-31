 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Shaved Ice Will Convince You to Book a Disney Vacation in Hawaii
Appetizers
23 Alton Brown Recipes You Have to Try ASAP
Celebrity Chefs
What You Really Want to Know About The Pioneer Woman
Recipes
The Best Recipes That Start With a Can of Crescent Dough
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 9  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
This Shaved Ice Will Convince You to Book a Disney Vacation in Hawaii

A trip to Hawaii wouldn't be complete without shaved ice, and a Disney vacation simply isn't whole without Mickey Mouse. So when you take a Disney vacation in Hawaii, simply combine the two! At Disney's Aulani Hawaii resort, visitors can't stop raving about (and Instagramming) their Mickey-shaped shaved ice desserts. Complete with the iconic round ears and available in a variety of flavors, the photos might just convince you to book a flight to Hawaii ASAP. Keep scrolling and you'll see what we mean!

Related
4 Foods You Should Definitely Try at Disney World's Animal Kingdom

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Food NewsDisneyFood TrendsHawaiiDessertMickey MouseTravel
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Mermaids
by Brinton Parker
Andrew Garfield Lip Syncing Whitney Houston Video 2017
Andrew Garfield
by Kelsie Gibson
Books Set at the Beach 2017
Summer
10 Books Paired With 10 US Beaches For Ultimate Summer Reading
by Nicole Yi
Digital Life
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Sweet Heat Skittles
Food News
Start Preparing Your Taste Buds: Spicy Skittles Are Coming Soon!
by Brinton Parker
Krispy Kreme Coffee Spread
Food News
This Krispy Kreme Coffee Spread Is Like Nutella but Even More Magical
by Brinton Parker
Best Tiki Bars in the US
Cocktails
by Tara Block
Best National Parks
Wellness
These 18 Unreal National Parks Need to Go on Your Bucket List ASAP
by Macy Cate Williams
Steak at Costco
Costco
The Best, Most Unexpected Grocery Item to Buy at Costco
by Anna Monette Roberts
The Best Milkshakes in America
Food News
The Most Instagrammable Milkshakes in America
by Jamie Mieuli
Walt Before Mickey Movie Clip | Video
Walt Disney
In Honor of Walt Disney's Birthday, Watch the Very Moment Mickey Mouse Earned His Name
by Lindsay Miller
Disney Travel Destinations Around the World
Walt Disney World
18 Disney Travel Destinations Around the World
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds