This Shaved Ice Will Convince You to Book a Disney Vacation in Hawaii

A trip to Hawaii wouldn't be complete without shaved ice, and a Disney vacation simply isn't whole without Mickey Mouse. So when you take a Disney vacation in Hawaii, simply combine the two! At Disney's Aulani Hawaii resort, visitors can't stop raving about (and Instagramming) their Mickey-shaped shaved ice desserts. Complete with the iconic round ears and available in a variety of flavors, the photos might just convince you to book a flight to Hawaii ASAP. Keep scrolling and you'll see what we mean!