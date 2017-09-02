 Skip Nav
A Bacon-Wrapped Upgrade to an American Cookout Classic
The Best Method to Grill Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts
What a Watermelon! 20+ Recipes That Highlight the Juicy Fruit
4 Foods You Should Definitely Try at Disney World's Animal Kingdom

While Epcot celebrates world cuisine and Magic Kingdom lets you indulge in all of your nostalgic cravings, Animal Kingdom's food has some unexpected treasures that you can't miss on your next trip. From the best cinnamon roll in the entire park (yes, it's Mickey-shaped!) to fries so good they'll disappear like a magic trick, take a look at the must-try items to put on your bucket list.

Travel and expenses for the author were provided by Walt Disney World for the purpose of writing this story.

Tree of Life
Tusker House Restaurant
Tusker House Buffet Breakfast ($32 each plus 18 percent gratuity)
Pork n Fries ($7)
Kusafiri Coffee Shop and Bakery
Warm Cinnamon Bun ($9)
Beef and Lamb Gyro Flatbread ($11)
