4 Foods You Should Definitely Try at Disney World's Animal Kingdom

While Epcot celebrates world cuisine and Magic Kingdom lets you indulge in all of your nostalgic cravings, Animal Kingdom's food has some unexpected treasures that you can't miss on your next trip. From the best cinnamon roll in the entire park (yes, it's Mickey-shaped!) to fries so good they'll disappear like a magic trick, take a look at the must-try items to put on your bucket list.

Travel and expenses for the author were provided by Walt Disney World for the purpose of writing this story.