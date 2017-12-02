 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Leave It to Disney to Give Hawaiian Comfort Food Its Own Magical Twist
Cooking Basics
14 Grocery Staples I Always Have as a 20-Something on a Budget
OREO
You Will Never Look at Oreos the Same Way Again After Reading These Facts
Kitchens
I KonMari-ed the Sh*t Out of My Kitchen and Here's What Happened
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Leave It to Disney to Give Hawaiian Comfort Food Its Own Magical Twist

When booking a Disney trip, you should never expect a "lukewarm" experience — whether you're in the parks or at one of the brand's various international resort locations, Disney never does anything halfway. So if you're expecting a regular ol' Hawaiian vacation when reserving a room at Disney Aulani, think again! When it comes to the menu at the family resort, the chefs know how to infuse a bit of magic into every bite, even when preparing Hawaiian comfort foods. The resort's Disney-fied take on Spam musubi is proof!

Spam musubi is a tasty snack typically comprised of sticky rice, fried Spam, soy sauce, and a nori (seaweed) wrap all rolled into a square or rectangular handheld shape. But at Aulani, the musubi come in a different form — they look like Mickey Mouse! Available at Ulu Cafe in limited quantities (they only make one batch per day), the mouse-shaped snack is a perfect grab-and-go option for a day at the pool. Check out photos of the savory treat and try not to drool; you haven't even seen Aulani's Mickey shaved ice yet!

Related
The Best Disneyland Foods Worth Sitting Down For
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Disney FoodFood NewsDisneyHawaiiTravel
Humor
People Are Brutally Roasting the 20-Minute Frozen "Short" Before Coco
by Ryan Roschke
Why Do We Get Jet Lag?
Travel
A Health Expert Explains the Science Behind Jet Lag — and How to Combat It
by Amanda McCoy
Coolest Hotels Opening in 2018
Travel
11 Cool and Stunning Hotels Opening in 2018
by Nicole Yi
Holiday Cocktails at Disney Parks
Holiday Food
Disney Just Gave You 9 Boozy Reasons to Visit the Parks For the Holidays
by Brinton Parker
Disneyland Holiday 2017
Disney
54 Amazing Things at Disneyland Holiday 2017 That You Simply Can't Miss
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds