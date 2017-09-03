This Monkey Style In-N-Out Burger Will Turn You Into an Animal

 Skip Nav
How to Cut Up a Watermelon, in Pictures
Fast and Easy
Cooking Basics
Foodbeast dreamt up this mashup masterpiece, and it's something we've been drooling over since it first told us about it. But alas — when we tried to order this for ourselves, we were met with rejection and despair. While you can simply order a Double-Double with Animal Style fries and DIY it yourself at In-N-Out, we thought we'd take the opportunity to show you how to not only make the Monkey Style burger at home but also teach you the tricks of the trade to getting those irresistible mustard-grilled patties that are synonymous with the Double Double. Not a meat eater? Take a look at our Animal Style grilled cheese recipe.

Ingredients

  1. For the secret spread:
  2. 1 cup mayonnaise
  3. 1/2 cup ketchup
  4. 2 tablespoons dill pickles, finely chopped
  5. 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
  6. 1/2 teaspoon salt
  7. 1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
  8. 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  9. 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
  1. For the burger:
  2. 1 large yellow onion, finely diced
  3. 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  4. 1/4 cup french fries
  5. 6 ounces ground beef, 85% lean
  6. Pinch salt
  7. Pinch pepper
  8. 2 teaspoons yellow mustard
  9. 2 slices American cheese
  10. 1 potato bun, sliced in half
  11. 1 teaspoon butter
  12. 2 tablespoons secret spread
  13. 4 dill pickles
  14. 2 slices tomatoes, 1/4-inch thick
  15. 2 iceberg lettuce leaves

Directions

  1. To make the secret spread: Mix together mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, mustard, salt, pepper, sugar, and apple cider vinegar.
  2. To make caramelized onions: Add diced onions and oil to a sauté pan set over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until deeply caramelized. Deglaze pan with 1/2 teaspoon water. Set aside.
  3. To make the french fries: Cook french fries according to package directions.
  4. To make the burger: Heat up a cast-iron skillet until it just starts to smoke. Form ground beef into 2 patties, approximately 4 inches across. Season with salt and pepper. Place patties onto cast iron and cook for 1-2 minutes. While cooking, spread mustard onto the uncooked side of the burger. When ready, flip the patties and top with a slice of American cheese. Cook until burger is cooked through.
  5. To assemble: Toast bun on a hot skillet with butter, until the edges are golden brown. Starting with the bottom bun, spread 1 tablespoon of spread on the bottom, and top with pickles, tomatoes, and lettuce. Add 1 burger patty, a heaping tablespoon of caramelized onions, and the second patty. Top that with french fries, more spread, and another scoop of onions. Finish with the top of the bun. Serve immediately.

Information

Category
Main Dishes, Beef
Cuisine
North American
Yield
Serves 1
Cook Time
35 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Iizuka
