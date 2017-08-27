Red Alert! Oreo Might Be Releasing a Brand-New Mystery Flavor!

Coming Soon! Limited Edition Mystery Oreo! Chocolate Cookies with a Mystery Flavor Creme 🕵️🔎 No specific word on where or when, but my guess is soonish 😋 #thejunkfoodaisle A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle) on Aug 24, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

Get ready, folks, because there may be a new Oreo flavor on shelves soon. Instagram user @TheJunkFoodAisle posted what appears to be a mock-up of an Oreo package labeled "Mystery Oreos." This may be the winning flavor from the My Oreo Creation contest, but Oreo may also make us guess what it is! Could it possibly be one of the flavors that Oreo created prototypes of, below? We're anxiously waiting to find out if this is how Oreo plans to reveal the best fan submission or if it's simply another new Oreo Wonder Vault creation. We've reached out to Oreo for confirmation on what's going on and when we can get our hands on this mysterious new Oreo. Stay tuned!