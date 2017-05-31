Nutella Cafe in Chicago
OMG, the Nutella Cafe of Your Dreams Is Coming to the US
The makers of Nutella, Ferrero, are opening the first Nutella Cafe in Chicago, near Millennium Park. The menu, as to be expected, looks insane with plenty of Nutella-smothered options like fondue, crepes, waffles, gelato, toast, and — for the "health-conscious" — steel-cut oats. There are even savory crepes and panini too. Doors open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31. The company says the first 400 fans on site may receive a "special surprise," so go ahead and plan to get in line early. Here are a few outrageously chocolatey close-ups from the menu; don't look at them unless you have a jar of Nutella in close proximity.