Oreo Beer Is Taking Over the Texas State Fair Because of Course It Is

Everything is undoubtedly bigger in Texas, so when it came to this year's outrageous lineup of foods at the State Fair of Texas, we had some pretty high expectations. We're obviously drooling over Deep Fried Froot Loops, Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burgers, and just about everything else on the menu, but those things lack a very important ingredient: alcohol. And that's why we're here to talk about Oreo Beer.

This isn't the first time these two special items have been combined, as a Colorado brewing company debuted an Oreo milk stout earlier this year, but this one from the State Fair is a bit different. According to a guide to the annual event, the Oreo Beer from Barrera's is made with an American milk stout and has an Oreo cookie floating around. The rim of the cup is lined with Oreo cream filling and covered with crushed cookie crumbs. Drooling yet? The creator said the beer tastes of "vanilla, brown sugar, and cream, with hints of roasted coffee."

The reactions on social media are mixed, ranging from "amaaaaazing" to "definitely a weird one to try, not bad, but never again," but we all know only incredible things can happen when you mix food and beer. Read on to see photos of the Oreo Beer, and excuse us while we indulge in some *mental* keg stands.