Prepare Your Taste Buds For Oreo Candy Canes Coming This Christmas!

A post shared by @candyhunting on

Just when we thought we'd reached peak weird candy cane variation with bacon- and wasabi-flavored swirled candy canes, we saw a preview for an upcoming candy cane flavor, and we have so many questions. Oreo Cookies & Creme Candy Canes have just been unveiled as a new item for this Christmas!

As a combination of our favorite creme-filled cookie and the popular peppermint treat, we can't imagine what these will taste like, but the concept is drawing some polarized reactions. With some commenting "OMG want it!" and others claiming "too far," we're going to agree with the "I'm disgusted, yet interested" reaction.

According to popular junk food scouters Candy Hunting, the candy canes are already in some grocery stores! Keep your eyes peeled and prepare to toss all other candy canes out the window this year.

