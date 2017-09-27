 Skip Nav
Food Video
DIY Mini Cinnamon Roll Cereal to Fuel Your Nostalgia
Food Video
Break Off a Piece of This Giant Cake-Filled Kit Kat Bar!
Recipes
Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding Is Basically Dessert Made Breakfast-Appropriate

Oreo Mint Flavored Chocolate Candy Bar Review

Oreo's New Chocolate Bar Tastes Like Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream!

My favorite ice cream flavor of all time is mint chocolate chip, and that's immediately what I thought of when I tried Oreo's new Mint Flavored Chocolate Candy Bar. It seems like Oreo is paying more attention to its Milka chocolate bars lately since it's the wild cookie flavors that usually get all the attention, and thanks to this new product, we're completely on board.

Fans of Thin Mints and Andes Mints will recognize similar flavors in Oreo's minty chocolate bar, which is filled with a creamy green creme that's packed with chunks of Oreo cookies. The milk chocolate candy bars, available in regular size ($1) and king size ($2), have six square-shaped pieces in each one, offering the perfect bite-size shape and equal amounts of mint and chocolate in every mouthful. "It's like a Thin Mint but more chocolaty" and "It reminds me of an Andes Mint with a crunch," said some of our resident Oreo experts upon taking a bite. We were a little worried the mint flavor might taste artificial or too much like chewing gum, but that's not the case at all. And since the candy bar tastes so much like mint chocolate chip ice cream, we strongly believe it would taste amazing frozen!

While we're all for the latest and craziest Oreo cookie flavor release, we have to say this candy bar might be even better than an actual Oreo. The Oreo Mint Flavored Chocolate Candy Bar is available nationwide, so the next time you're looking to get your mint-chocolate fix, forgo the ice cream and pick this up instead.

ADVERTISEMENT


Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Erin Cullum
Join the conversation
Food ReviewsOREOFood NewsMintChocolateCandy
Join The Conversation
OREO
Oreo's New Hot Cocoa Mix Is the Perfect Answer to Crisp Fall Weather
by Terry Carter
The Best Way to Cook Frozen Pizza
Food News
Forget About the Box's Instructions; Try Cooking Your Frozen Pizza Like This
by Anna Monette Roberts
Jeni's Salted Caramel Review
Food Reviews
This Is the Best Ice Cream in the Whole Damn World, According to Me
by Anna Monette Roberts
Dill-Pickle-Flavored Vodka
Food News
Who Needs a Pickle-Back Shot When Dill-Pickle-Infused Vodka Exists?!
by Brinton Parker
Best Trader Joe's Pumpkin Foods in 2017
Food Reviews
Trader Joe's FINALLY Released Its Pumpkin Products — and OMG
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds