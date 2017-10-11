PB&J Oreos Are Hitting Shelves Soon, and Holy Smokes, We Can't Wait!

A post shared by JunkBanter.com 🍫🍺💪🏼 (@junkbanter) on Aug 2, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

We have five words that may or may not make you freak out with excitement: peanut butter and jelly Oreos. Yes, they exist, and they're hitting store shelves just in time for back-to-school season. Aaaand cue the happy dance to the tune of "It's Peanut Butter Jelly Time"!

Nothing quite compares to the flavor combo of peanut butter and jelly, but when the two heavenly spreads are combined between that classic, crunchy Oreo cookie? Man oh man, we can barely contain our delight. Just thinking about this mashup brings me back to those childhood days of brown-bag lunches before recess. Oh, the nostalgia!

Instagram user junkbanter recently teased the release of this glorious Oreo flavor, predicting that it would be made exclusive to Kroger stores, although this prediction has neither been officially confirmed nor denied by Oreo yet. "These will be on shelves as soon as today," the user wrote in the Instagram post caption, so keep your eyes peeled!