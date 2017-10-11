 Skip Nav
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay's Transformative Way to Scramble Eggs
Kitchens
15+ Post-KonMari Kitchens to Drool Over
Recipes
41 Easy Work Lunches That Aren't Salads or Sandwiches

Peanut Butter and Jelly Oreos

PB&J Oreos Are Hitting Shelves Soon, and Holy Smokes, We Can't Wait!

We have five words that may or may not make you freak out with excitement: peanut butter and jelly Oreos. Yes, they exist, and they're hitting store shelves just in time for back-to-school season. Aaaand cue the happy dance to the tune of "It's Peanut Butter Jelly Time"!

Nothing quite compares to the flavor combo of peanut butter and jelly, but when the two heavenly spreads are combined between that classic, crunchy Oreo cookie? Man oh man, we can barely contain our delight. Just thinking about this mashup brings me back to those childhood days of brown-bag lunches before recess. Oh, the nostalgia!

Related
Cookie Butter Oreos Are Coming — Because Dreams Really Do Come True

Instagram user junkbanter recently teased the release of this glorious Oreo flavor, predicting that it would be made exclusive to Kroger stores, although this prediction has neither been officially confirmed nor denied by Oreo yet. "These will be on shelves as soon as today," the user wrote in the Instagram post caption, so keep your eyes peeled!

Join the conversation
OREOFood NewsGrocery ShoppingSnacks
Food News
Butterbeer Marshmallows Are Real, and Muggles Can Buy Them Online!
by Erin Cullum
How to Order the Starbucks Apple Pie Frappuccino
Food News
by Erin Cullum
What Do the British Royals Eat?
The Royals
A Former Royal Chef Reveals the Eating Habits of Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and More
by Erin Cullum
Oreo Beer at Texas State Fair
OREO
by Perri Konecky
Cookie Butter Oreos Review
Food Reviews
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds