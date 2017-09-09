Cookie Butter Oreos Are Coming — Because Dreams Really Do Come True

A post shared by JunkBanter.com 🍫🍺💪🏼 (@junkbanter) on Jul 26, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

Just when we thought we'd officially found our ultimate go-to Oreo flavor (*cough, Dunkin' Donuts Mocha, cough*), the snack company is about to bless us with another option that's sure to take the cake: Cookie Butter! This delectable cookie-flavored spread has gotten wildly popular this year, so of course the geniuses over at Oreo couldn't resist getting in on the hype. Instagram user markie_devo, who often shares insider tips about upcoming snack launches, is the source of this heart-palpitation-inducing news. He recently shared a picture of the Cookie Butter Oreo packaging, explaining that the flavor will be released on Sept. 18.

Although this announcement hasn't officially been confirmed by Oreo, we can't help but get super freakin' excited about it. The countdown to September starts . . . NOW!