Friendly PSA: Milano Pumpkin Spice Cookies Are Now Back on Store Shelves!

A whole two months before Halloween, the floodgates have been opened, and pumpkin spice season is upon us! *Cue excessive tears of joy.* Hot on the heels of the mouthwatering pumpkin pie-flavored M&M's release, we've just learned that not one but three of our favorite Fall-themed cookies are officially back on store shelves. According to Instagram user snackbetch, Pepperidge Farm's Pumpkin Cheesecake cookies, Pumpkin Spice Milanos, and Caramel Apple Pie cookies are now available once again at both Safeway and Walmart. Heck yes!

To be clear, these three sweet treats are nothing new, as we already taste-tested them last year, among a multitude of other Fall-ready store-bought goodies. But now that they're back in action, you officially have our permission to dive headfirst into all things pumpkin spice until Oct. 31 arrives.

