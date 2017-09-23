Pillsbury Releases Mini Churro Bites, Because You Need Them

Because you can't get to a Disney park every day, here's a very convenient way to get your churro fix. Pillsbury teamed up with J&J Snack Foods to create these frozen Churro Bites that can be reheated in an oven or microwave. A few years back, the same company released divine Oreo Churros, so we know these new churros have to be good. If we had to guess, the Pillsbury Churros must taste similar to Trader Joe's Mini Cinnamon-Sugar Churros with a nostalgic buttery flavor and soft doughy texture. According to the press release, the product will be available in time for Cinco de Mayo, "nationally in a leading club warehouse store." Sam's? Costco? Members of both, better keep your eyes peeled.