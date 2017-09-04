No Fall Breakfast Is Complete Without Pumpkin Spice Rolls, Am I Right?

Your breakfast is about to get awesome, thanks to Pillsbury Grands Pumpkin Spice Rolls. The popular brand is bringing back one of its limited-edition favorites for the season, and we're seeing them slowly roll out to grocery stores all over the place.

The rolls are packed with pumpkiny goodness and all the spices that go along with it. And of course no Pillsbury Grands roll is complete without the sweet and creamy icing, and these are no different. We highly recommend getting your hands on a can of these as soon as you see them, because they won't be on shelves for very long.