Make This Fluffy Funfetti Cake in Just 5 Minutes!
0
Pineapple Soft Serve and Cotton Candy Had a Baby, and It's a Disney Dream Come True

Disneyland isn't the most magical place on earth for nothing — it's overflowing with tasty freakin' desserts! And now, two of those desserts have come together to make a hybrid treat that will make any Disney-holic jump for joy. Available as a limited seasonal option, there is now pineapple-flavored cotton candy at kiosks around Disney's California Adventure park. You heard it here first . . . Pineapple. Cotton. Candy.

Feel free to pinch yourself, then scroll on to see pictures of the oh-so-Instagrammable confection. With all the addictive tartness of pineapple soft-serve and all the fluffy sweetness of cotton candy, we can't imagine a more perfect snack for eating in the park!

This Shaved Ice Will Convince You to Book a Disney Vacation in Hawaii

Cotton CandyPineappleDisneylandDisneyFood TrendsDessert
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds