If You Love Pop-Tarts and Milkshakes, Your Wildest Dreams Have Just Come True!

Pop-Tarts' latest milkshake flavors should bring all of the boys — and girls — to the yard. According to our favorite trusted new-snack hunter, also known as candyhunting on Instagram, the beloved breakfast brand is bringing back the strawberry and vanilla milkshake-flavored Pop-Tarts that were first introduced in 2005. No word yet on when these delicious snacks will hit shelves again or at which locations — they were previously sold at Walmart and Keyfood — but you can bet we'll be on the lookout for them while listening to Kelis's 2003 hit "Milkshake" over and over again because our wildest dreams just came true!