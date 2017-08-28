 Skip Nav
15 Recipes That Prove the Pressure Cooker Is Your New Best Friend

What's the deal with pressure cookers? They're time-saving appliances that can cook just about anything in a fraction of the time that a slow cooker can. In case you haven't cooked with one before, allow these recipes to inspire you. From pulled pork to chicken wings and vegetarian mains, a pressure cooker can do it all. Pick out your favorite recipes ahead, and prepare to fall more in love with the pressure cooker than an Instant Pot.

Pressure-Cooker Split Pea Soup
Pressure-Cooker French Dip Sandwiches
Pressure-Cooker Pork Roast With Apple Gravy
Pressure-Cooker Sweet Soy Sauce Shredded Chicken
Pressure-Cooker Chicken Wings
Pressure-Cooker Shoyu Chicken
Pressure-Cooker Pulled Pork
Pressure-Cooker Sloppy Joes
Pressure-Cooker Dal Makhani
Pressure-Cooker Butternut Squash With Sage Brown Butter
Pressure-Cooker Carnitas
Pressure-Cooker Baked Beans
Pressure-Cooker Mushroom Biryani
Pressure-Cooker Wild Mushroom Risotto
Pressure-Cooker Mole Bowls
