Pumpkin Spice Jell-O Pudding Is Back, Because Nothing Is Off Limits This Fall

Just in case you had the burning question, "Can I still buy Pumpkin Spice Jell-O Pudding Mix?", the answer is yes! The seasonal Jell-O pudding mix is back this year and was recently spotted at WinCo Foods, according to food blogger The Impulsive Buy, and it will likely be available at other retailers. Out of all the pumpkin spice foods to hit shelves this year, orange pudding might not top your list of must-try products — but hey, it's made with no artificial sweeteners or high-fructose corn syrup, according to the package. All you have to do to transform this boxed mix into a pumpkiny pudding dessert is beat the flavored mix with two cups of cold milk for two minutes until it's set. This may or may not be up your alley, but if it is, consider this your lucky Fall day!