 Skip Nav
Food Video
This Halloween Candy Graveyard Is Worth Saving Your Leftover Sweets For
Trader Joe's
8 Things You Never Knew About Trader Joe's, Straight From a Former Employee
Recipes
22 Recipes Meant For Anyone Obsessed With Garlic

Pumpkin Spice Jell-O Pudding Mix

Pumpkin Spice Jell-O Pudding Is Back, Because Nothing Is Off Limits This Fall

Just in case you had the burning question, "Can I still buy Pumpkin Spice Jell-O Pudding Mix?", the answer is yes! The seasonal Jell-O pudding mix is back this year and was recently spotted at WinCo Foods, according to food blogger The Impulsive Buy, and it will likely be available at other retailers. Out of all the pumpkin spice foods to hit shelves this year, orange pudding might not top your list of must-try products — but hey, it's made with no artificial sweeteners or high-fructose corn syrup, according to the package. All you have to do to transform this boxed mix into a pumpkiny pudding dessert is beat the flavored mix with two cups of cold milk for two minutes until it's set. This may or may not be up your alley, but if it is, consider this your lucky Fall day!

Image Source: Walmart
Join the conversation
Fall FoodJell-OPumpkin SpicePumpkinsFood NewsFall
Join The Conversation
Kitchens
Le Creuset Released an Entire Millennial Pink Collection, and OMG, It's Gorgeous
by Erin Cullum
Starbucks Sugar Skull Cookie
Food News
Run, Don't Walk, to Starbucks Because the Day of the Dead Calavera Cookies Are Back
by Macy Daniela Martin
Ghirardelli Pumpkin Pie Lattes at Disneyland
Food News
Here's the Secret Way to Get Your Pumpkin Spice Latte Fix at Disneyland!
by Terry Carter
How to Pronounce Reese's
Food News
So, You May Have Been Pronouncing Reese's Wrong This Entire Time . . .
by Terry Carter
Butterfinger Popcorn
Food News
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds