Quesadilla Roll-Ups Are Way Better Than the Regular Kind

Fact: every rolled-up version of a food is better than its original counterpart. If you've already tried grilled cheese roll-ups (or even if you haven't), it's time to take things to the next level with quesadilla roll-ups. It's hard to believe quesadillas could get any better — is there any better combination than carbs and cheese? — but trust us, these twirled versions not only look adorable, but also taste amazing.

As long as you buy flour tortillas, you're set up for success — they're the most pliable tortilla and make for easy rolling. You can also use either shredded cheese or sliced cheese and either stay securely inside. From there, you sizzle these quesadillas up in a greased pan until they're golden brown and the cheese is fully melted. Is your stomach growling yet? Make these once, and you'll start making them on a regular basis.

Cheese Quesadilla Roll-Ups From Erin Cullum, POPSUGAR Food Ingredients Flour tortillas Cheese of your choice (Mexican blend, cheddar, or Monterey Jack) A generous amount of nonstick cooking spray or 2 tablespoons of butter Salsa and guacamole, for serving, optional Directions Sprinkle a handful of cheese evenly on one tortilla. Tightly roll the tortilla up, securing the cheese inside. Repeat and make however many you want Heat a skillet over medium heat with a heavy dose of nonstick spray or two tablespoons of butter until hot, about 5 minutes. Cook quesadillas in batches of two, starting with the seam-side down. Sear on all four sides until golden brown and slightly crispy, about 1-2 minutes per side. If the roll-ups start to unroll and lose their shape, use the tongs to gently press all of the roll-ups together. Remove from pan and cut in half. Serve with salsa, guacamole, sour cream, or toppings of your choice. Information Category Appetizers, Finger Foods