Brighten Up Your Day With Rainbow Sugar Cookies

Add some much-needed color into your day with these adorable rainbow sugar cookies! These slice-and-bake treats are soft, buttery, and lightly sweet. As far as we're concerned, you can never have enough rainbow goodness in your life. Love this slice-and-bake recipe? Then you'll want to make these geode cookies

Rainbow Sugar Cookies From Megan Lutz, POPSUGAR Food Notes You can make the entire batch, or make as many as you like and freeze the remainder for up to 2 months Ingredients 4 cups all-purpose flour 1/4 teaspoon fine salt 2/3 cup powdered sugar 1/2 cup granulated sugar 1/2 teaspoon baking powder 3 sticks unsalted butter, chilled 2 teaspoons clear vanilla extract 1 teaspoon lemon juice 2 egg whites Red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple food coloring Wax paper Directions Preheat oven to 325°F. Add the flour, salt, both sugars, and baking powder into a food processor and pulse to combine. Add the butter in batches and pulse again until a grainy texture forms. Add in the vanilla, lemon juice, and egg whites and pulse until the mixture forms a dough ball. Remove 5 tablespoons of dough and roll into a ball. Create another dough ball 2 tablespoons bigger than your previous ball. Continue until you have 6 dough balls, each 2 tablespoons bigger than the last. Your final ball should be about 15 tablespoons big. Add the smallest dough ball into the food processor with a pea-sized drop of red food coloring and pulse until the color is evenly distributed. Add more flour to the mixture if it becomes too sticky. Repeat the process for every color of the rainbow. Roll out the purple dough into a long log about 1 inch thick and 12 inches long on a 12x12-inch sheet of wax paper and set aside. Roll out the blue dough into a log on the wax paper, and then flatten into a rectangle, removing any excess on the side and using it to reinforce weak spots in the center. Using the wax paper, carefully roll your blue dough over your purple dough until it's completely covered. Repeat this process for the green, yellow, orange, and red dough. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour. Slice your log into 1/4-inch sections, and then cut each round in half. Bake for 10-15 minutes, or until firm. Let cool and enjoy! Information Category Desserts, Cookies Yield 75 rainbow cookies Cook Time 40 minutes