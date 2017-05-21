 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
7 Things You Never Knew About Red Lobster, Straight From an Employee
Food Video
Brighten Up Your Day With Rainbow Sugar Cookies
Get the Dish
Every Bite Is a Party With These Confetti-Filled Truffles
Food Video
DIY Watermelon Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts Are Made With the Actual Candy

Red Lobster Secrets Revealed

7 Things You Never Knew About Red Lobster, Straight From an Employee

If Red Lobster is your seafood restaurant of choice, you'll love these surprising facts straight from an insider employee. POPSUGAR spoke to a Red Lobster spokesperson who let us in on little-known facts about the restaurant's history, the truth about how many Cheddar Bay Biscuits people eat every day (spoiler: a lot), and how you can save money on your next meal. Read ahead for all the intel, and if your Red Lobster cravings must be satisfied immediately try making your own Cheddar Bay Biscuits at home.

Red Lobster has been around since the '60s.

"Red Lobster first opened in landlocked Lakeland, Florida, in 1968, creating an entirely new restaurant category at a time when non-coastal communities did not have access to seafood. Since then, Red Lobster has given many people their first tastes of lobster, snow crab, jumbo shrimp, tilapia, calamari, and other seafood."

Hushpuppies used to be served instead of Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Can you imagine a Red Lobster meal without those cheesy biscuits? Up until the '90s, Red Lobster served hushpuppies at the start of every meal. Cheddar Bay Biscuits were introduced in 1992 under the name "freshly baked, hot cheese garlic bread," and the current name was coined in 1997.

ADVERTISEMENT

And now, Red Lobster serves a TON of the famous biscuits every day.

If you could easily eat three Cheddar Bay Biscuits before your dinner, you're not alone. "The number of Cheddar Bay Biscuits served in one day equals about 13 times the weight of an average elephant," the spokesperson said. That's over 958,000 a day! All Cheddar Bay Biscuits are mixed by hand in each restaurant, and they're baked approximately every 15 minutes. Fun fact: "If you stacked the number of Cheddar Bay Biscuits served in one day it would be 203 times the height of the Eiffel tower, 137 times the height of the Empire State Building, and six times the height of Mount Everest."

There's also a sneaky Cheddar Bay Biscuits policy.

According to a Red Lobster employee on Reddit, there's a reason that your table will have an odd number of biscuits for an even number of people. "We bring one biscuit for every person at the table, plus an additional biscuit for the table. Corporate policy."

The lobsters are cooked live.

If you order a lobster dish from Red Lobster, know that your lobster will be cooked live — to order.

There's an easy way to save money.

You can totally score a freebie before your next Red Lobster outing. "Guests can join the Fresh Catch Club for deals, news, and insider invites. When you sign up, you will receive a free appetizer or dessert, special savings, a surprise birthday offer, and special occasion reminders."

Related
7 Things You Never Knew About Olive Garden, Straight From an Employee

The 1 thing you have to try if it's your first time is . . .

"The Ultimate Feast: Maine tail, steamed wild-caught North American snow crab legs, garlic shrimp, and Walt's Favorite Shrimp. It lets guests try a bit of everything all on one plate."

Image Source: Red Lobster
Join the conversation
Company Secrets RevealedRed LobsterFood News
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
OREO
Oreo Wants to Give You $500K For Your Oreo Flavor Idea
by Anna Monette Roberts
Rose Latte From Grace Street Cafe
Food News
This Pretty Pink Rose Latte Is Here to Save You From Unicorn Fatigue
by Victoria Messina
Starbucks Cold Brew at Home
Food News
by Anna Monette Roberts
ALDI
Aldi Is Officially Cheaper Than Walmart — This Study Proves It!
by Erin Cullum
Nathan's All Beef Skinless Franks Recall May 2017
Food News
by Terry Carter
Cheap Under-Eye Makeup
Beauty Tips
by Sarah Siegel
Disneyland Jungle Julep
Food News
Consider This New Disneyland Drink the Mint Julep's Frozen Tropical Cousin
by Brinton Parker
The Best Travel-Size Products at Sephora
Summer Beauty
by Chinea Rodriguez
Harry Potter World Employee Secrets
Harry Potter
17 Things You Never Knew About the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, From a Former Employee
by Hilary White
Wedding Planner Secrets
Wedding
by Nicole Yi
Organic and Natural Beauty Brands From Around the World
Eco
by Emily Barth Isler
Adult Summer Camps
Summer
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds