This Disney Springs Restaurant Now Has Wine Slushies Because Life Is Beautiful

3 Microwaveable Breakfast Mugs You Can Eat on the Go
As if Walt Disney World wasn't amazing enough, Amorette's Patisserie at Disney Springs just went and added a wine slushie to its menu. Yes, a Strawberry Shiraz slushie, to be exact. According to the Disney Springs Instagram account, the drink is brand new, and we're hoping it's not limited edition, because this is something we'd be happy to sip on all year-round, especially in the Florida climate.

Amorette's new red wine slushie joins its current menu of adults-only beverages, like wine, Champagne, and delicious bellinis. This drink should also help Amorette's stake its claim as a must-visit spot for adults at Disney Springs — in addition to the Coca-Cola store's rooftop bar!

