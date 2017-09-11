 Skip Nav
24 Restaurants Featured in Netflix Shows That You Can Actually Visit

Netflix has filmed many of its shows on location at eateries you can actually visit around the States. Take a look at some of the scenes, and prepare your own traveling bucket list. I mean, who wouldn't want to dine at the same spot at the bar as The OA or sit in the very same vinyl booth as Gus?

Jump to your favorite show:

Bloodline: Caribbean Club
Bloodline: Green Turtle Inn Restaurant
Bloodline: Ocean View Inn & Sports Pub
Bloodline: Alabama Jacks
Easy: Piece Pizzeria
Easy: Half Acre Beer Company
Easy: Dark Matter Coffee
Easy: Handlebar
Easy: Lost Lake
Easy: Revolution Brewing Tap Room (Kedzie Avenue)
Easy: Subterranean
Easy: Dusek's Board & Beer
Flaked: Gjelina
Flaked: Pink Motel Cadillac Jacks
Love: Brite Spot
Love: The Magic Castle
Master of None: Think Coffee
Master of None: Hotel Delmano
Master of None: The Smile
Master of None: Parm
Sense8: Sluggers World Class Sports Bar
Sense8: Green Mill Cocktail Lounge
Sense8: Superdawg
The OA: Grand Central Oyster Bar
