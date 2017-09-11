Restaurants From Netflix Shows
24 Restaurants Featured in Netflix Shows That You Can Actually Visit
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
24 Restaurants Featured in Netflix Shows That You Can Actually Visit
Netflix has filmed many of its shows on location at eateries you can actually visit around the States. Take a look at some of the scenes, and prepare your own traveling bucket list. I mean, who wouldn't want to dine at the same spot at the bar as The OA or sit in the very same vinyl booth as Gus?
Jump to your favorite show:
0previous images
-7more images