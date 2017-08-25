These Rosé Liquors Prove Wine Isn't the Only Pink Drink of Choice Anymore

Rosé has completely and utterly taken over the world lately, and brands have Rosé-ed just about everything possible. With the launches of Rosé gummy bears, frosé, Rosé ice cream, and Rosé chocolate — there's freakin' Rosé jelly, too! — it's only natural that other alcohol companies are putting their own pale-pink spin on things that aren't wine. We've decided we'll no longer accept regular vodka, cider, gin, or tequila after seeing these Rosé-inspired versions. You'll want to pour yourself a drink (and Instagram it) ASAP after discovering these ingenious spirits, and they just might replace your current stash of Rosé wine.