 Skip Nav
Chrissy Teigen
The 20 Best Kitchen Hacks From Chrissy Teigen
Original Recipes
20 Minutes Is All You Need For the Best-Ever Baked Chicken Breasts
Food News
What Really Happens Behind the Scenes of Your Favorite Reality Food Shows

Salted Caramel Pepsi

This New Salted Caramel Pepsi Is Guaranteed to Give You a Major Sugar Rush

A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle) on

Do you ever take a sip of Pepsi and think, "This could stand to be sweeter?" If so, you might be excited to know that Salted Caramel Pepsi is now a thing! Pepsi recently launched the new, limited-edition drink, which food-blogger The Junk Food Aisle spotted on shelves at Target. While we're all for a salted caramel latte or a salted caramel-stuffed cookie, we have to admit we're a little skeptical of the flavor in a soda. Today tried the Salted Caramel Pepsi and found it "surprisingly drinkable," but it didn't "knock their socks off." You be the judge of whether or not you'll try it before it disappears from stores!

Join the conversation
Food NewsCaramelPepsi
Holiday Food
Cancel Your Christmas Wish List Because All You Need Is Oreo's Milkshake Gift Set
by Erin Cullum
JW Marriott Giant Doughnut Room Service
Food News
This Glorious Marriott Will Deliver a 10-Pound Doughnut to Your Door
by Anna Monette Roberts
Disney Starbucks Magic Kingdom Tumbler
Walt Disney World
The Newest Starbucks Disney Tumbler Is Gonna Sell Out Fast — It's THAT Good
by Erin Cullum
Jelly Belly Holiday Favorites Flavors
Holiday Food
Jelly Belly's Holiday Flavors Are Like Thanksgiving Dinner in Candy Form
by Brinton Parker
Alton Brown Facts
Food News
25 Fascinating Facts That Will Make You Love Alton Brown Even More
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds