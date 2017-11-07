This New Salted Caramel Pepsi Is Guaranteed to Give You a Major Sugar Rush

A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle) on Nov 6, 2017 at 11:59am PST

Do you ever take a sip of Pepsi and think, "This could stand to be sweeter?" If so, you might be excited to know that Salted Caramel Pepsi is now a thing! Pepsi recently launched the new, limited-edition drink, which food-blogger The Junk Food Aisle spotted on shelves at Target. While we're all for a salted caramel latte or a salted caramel-stuffed cookie, we have to admit we're a little skeptical of the flavor in a soda. Today tried the Salted Caramel Pepsi and found it "surprisingly drinkable," but it didn't "knock their socks off." You be the judge of whether or not you'll try it before it disappears from stores!