The Completely Addictive Method of Sautéing Corn
The Avocado Toast Frap Is the Drink Starbucks Should Be Making
Watch This Cake Transform Into an Adorable Pineapple
Skip the Gas Station Junk and Pack 1 of These Road Trip Snacks Instead
The Completely Addictive Method of Sautéing Corn

Grilled corn on the cob is one of Summer's greatest pleasures, but if you don't have a grill (or grill pan for that matter) or if you prefer not to spend a few minutes with floss afterward, we've got a killer alternative: this Indian-spiced sautéed corn recipe. Vibrantly flavored from a healthy dose of turmeric, curry powder, and cumin, this fast and easy side is ridiculously addictive.

Original RecipesFast And EasyCornSummerIndianRecipesVegetarian
