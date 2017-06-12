The Completely Addictive Method of Sautéing Corn

Grilled corn on the cob is one of Summer's greatest pleasures, but if you don't have a grill (or grill pan for that matter) or if you prefer not to spend a few minutes with floss afterward, we've got a killer alternative: this Indian-spiced sautéed corn recipe. Vibrantly flavored from a healthy dose of turmeric, curry powder, and cumin, this fast and easy side is ridiculously addictive.