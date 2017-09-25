Edible Cookie Dough Bars Exist, So We Want 50 Cases, Please

Stop it, world! We can't take it! We can only handle so much amazing cookie dough news in one year, and we thought we'd already hit the threshold with edible Oreo cookie dough. When The Junk Food Aisle discovered edible cookie dough in bar form, it seemed too good to be true — but we've done our research, and it's all real, baby!

These delectable little miracles come courtesy of Soozie's Doozies, which offers five flavors of edible cookie dough bar: Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate Peanut Butter Macadamia, Birthday Cake, Candie-Coated Chocolate, and Chocolate Chip. While The Junk Food Aisle found the bars at Midwest grocery chain Meijer for $2 each, the Soozie's Doozies brand is also carried at stores like Whole Foods, Ralph's, Kroger, and Food 4 Less (check out the store locator). Read up on the different flavors here, then look out for the dough bars on shelves near you!