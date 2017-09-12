Start Your Day Right With Starbucks's New Cold Brew Espresso

 Skip Nav
Starbucks has upped its coffee game yet again, this time with a new cold-pressed espresso, which uses cold water and high pressure to produce a slightly sweeter coffee, packed into an espresso shot. According to Starbucks, the drink is simultaneously bold but delicate and extremely smooth. The cold brew espresso provides the foundation for the following new drinks:

  • Sparkling Cold-Pressed Americano: Pure and refreshing, this modern twist on the iced classic includes ice-cold sparkling water, topped with shots of cold-pressed espresso.
  • Cold-Pressed Americano Exploration Flight: Customers can try three different takes on a classic with a flight of Iced Americano beverages: two made with cold-pressed espresso (one sparkling and one still) alongside a traditional Iced Americano made with hot extracted espresso shots.
  • Cold-Pressed Ginger Fizz: Ginger ale with a splash of whiskey barrel-aged vanilla syrup, a dash of grapefruit bitters, topped with cold-pressed espresso.

All the new espresso options will only be available for a limited time at Starbucks's premium reserve roastery in Seattle, but maybe if we're lucky, they'll make their way to stores nationwide.

Image Source: Starbucks
