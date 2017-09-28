Starbucks Holiday Gift Guide 2017
Behold, Sirens: The Starbucks Holiday Line Will Transport You Into a Fairy Tale
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Behold, Sirens: The Starbucks Holiday Line Will Transport You Into a Fairy Tale
Starbucks 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is available to preview online! Although Starbucks has closed its online store, you can expect these products to hit shelves starting Nov. 9 (with the exception of the S'well bottles that come out Nov. 21). Although we're tempted by everything, these are the new tumblers, mugs, coffees, sweet snacks, and holiday-themed gift cards that have caught our eye.
0previous images
-6more images