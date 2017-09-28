 Skip Nav
Food Video
DIY Mini Cinnamon Roll Cereal to Fuel Your Nostalgia
Cooking Basics
Keep Bread Fresh (Practically) Forever With This Trick
Amazon
11 Reasons You Need to Shop the Amazon Kitchen Sale Before It's Too Late
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Behold, Sirens: The Starbucks Holiday Line Will Transport You Into a Fairy Tale

Starbucks 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is available to preview online! Although Starbucks has closed its online store, you can expect these products to hit shelves starting Nov. 9 (with the exception of the S'well bottles that come out Nov. 21). Although we're tempted by everything, these are the new tumblers, mugs, coffees, sweet snacks, and holiday-themed gift cards that have caught our eye.

Double Wall Holiday Modern Trees Tumbler ($23)
Plastic Pink Linework Geo Cold Cup ($17)
Starbucks Speak Your Kind Mug ($13)
Stanley Vacuum Bottle ($25)
Double Wall Joy Full Tumbler ($23)
Siren Tumbler ($25)
Silver Siren Tumbler
Wink Mug ($13)
Rose Gold Scales Stainless Tumbler ($23)
At Home Speckled White Tumbler
Wink Cold Cup
Double Wall Glass Marble Cold Cup ($23)
Imm Living Gnome Bottle Opener ($15)
Double Wall Sage Holiday Linework Geo Tumbler ($23)
Dylan’s Candy Bar Tackle Box ($25)
Ember Travel Mug ($150)
Starbucks Holiday Blend Vintage 2017 ($15)
Starbucks Christmas Blend Vintage 2017 ($15)
Starbucks Heart of Gold Mug ($13)
Rustic Bakery Ginger Babies ($13)
Starbucks String Lights Gift Card
Starbucks Red Cup Tree Latte Gift Card
Starbucks Hot Cocoa Gift Card
Sugarfina Bento Box ($16)
Liberty Fabrics & S'well Exclusive Starbucks Collection ($42 Each)
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Holiday FoodHoliday LivingFood ShoppingStarbucksHoliday
Join The Conversation
Wellness
Show Your Appreciation With This 7-Day Gratitude Challenge
by Hilary White
Starbucks Disneyland Mug
Food News
Starbucks Can't Keep This Dreamy Disneyland Mug in Stock
by Kelsey Garcia
Gifts For Girlfriends
Women
101 Gifts Your Best Friend Will Obsess Over
by Macy Cate Williams
Easy Christmas Cookie Recipes
Holiday Food
15 Low-Stress Christmas Cookies That Don't Require Decorating Skills
by Lisa Horten
Gift Guide For 1-Year-Olds
Gifts
23 Great Gift Ideas For 1-Year-Olds
by Kate Schweitzer
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds