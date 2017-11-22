Wondering If Starbucks Is Open on Thanksgiving? Here's Your Answer

Between the holiday shopping deals and the sometimes multiple family dinners, Thanksgiving requires a lot of energy. Whether you're heading out on a road trip to visit friends and family, need a pick-me-up on Thanksgiving morning, or need some caffeine to make it through to midnight for those Black Friday sales, you're probably wondering if Starbucks will be open on Thanksgiving.

Luckily, most Starbucks locations are open on Thanksgiving Day! Make sure to check your local shop for their hours, as they may open later or close earlier because of the holiday. They might also have special hours for early bird Black Friday shoppers! Either way, you should be able to get your Pumpkin Spice Latte fix.