This Unicorn Frappuccino Candle Is THE Stocking Stuffer For Any Starbucks Addict
This Unicorn Frappuccino Candle Is THE Stocking Stuffer For Any Starbucks Addict

Between Disney-exclusive Starbucks releases, rose gold cups that sent die-hard customers into a frenzy, and tons of new menu additions, 2017 has been a crazy year for Starbucks fans. But nothing tops the craziness that was the Unicorn Frappuccino, a multicolored beverage that managed to create complete chaos during its four-day stint on menus. Whether you loved or hated the flavor of the limited-time offering, there's no denying that it was a cultural "moment" . . . and now it's available in candle form.

One Etsy vendor has managed to create the Unicorn Frappuccino as a candle, from its sweet scent to its layered pink and blue coloring. And with it available in several sizes, the handmade candle makes a perfect gift for any Starbucks enthusiast; it even fits right into a stocking! Check out the gorgeous photos of this unicorn-inspired candle, then order your own to relive the glory of 2017's craziest food trend.

