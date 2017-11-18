An "Aww"-Worthy Thanksgiving Side

Quick: what's your favorite Thanksgiving side? Stuffing? I thought so! Savory, comforting, and craveably carb-heavy, stuffing (or dressing, if you'd prefer) is divine in its many permutations, but none are as flat-out adorable as these stuffing muffins.

Not sold on the cute factor? No matter; stuffing muffins are also preportioned, are easier to serve, have more of those delectable crispy edges, and if — and that's a big if — you have leftovers, they're easy to pop in the freezer to keep fresh for days down the line.

This particular recipe is ultraclassic, aside from form. Consider it a jumping-off point for experimentation. Essentially, any stuffing recipe can be made into muffins provided you keep a few pro tips in mind. First, keep the pieces of bread (whether a crusty boule or a slab of cornbread) small (1/4 to 1/2 inch) so they'll mold to the muffin tin's shape better. Also, make certain your trusty recipe is on the moister side; if it's not, add beaten egg and stock until it can be pressed together into a cohesive mass.

Stuffing Muffins Adapted from Joy of Cooking by Irma S. Rombauer, Marion Rombauer Becker, and Ethan Becker Notes For traditional stuffing, reduce the stock to 1 cup and bake it in a large casserole dish in a 350°F oven for 30-45 minutes or until the top is golden brown and crisp. Ingredients 1 pound crusty white bread, cut into 1/2-inch cubes 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for muffin tins 2 cups finely chopped leek or yellow onion 1 cup finely chopped celery 1/2 cup minced parsley 1 tablespoon minced sage 1 tablespoon minced thyme 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt 1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg 2 large eggs, well beaten 1 to 1 1/2 cups chicken or vegetable stock Directions Preheat the oven to 400°F. Brush the wells of two muffin tins with melted butter. Spread the bread cubes onto two half sheet pans in an even layer. Bake for 5 to 10 minutes, stirring once, or until crisp and light golden brown. Reduce the oven's temperature to 300°F. Add the butter to a large skillet set over medium-high heat. Once completely melted and the foam subsides, add the leek and celery. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the parsley, sage, thyme, salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Add the leek and celery mixture and the bread cubes to a large bowl; toss until well combined. Add the eggs and the stock; toss until well combined. Spoon the stuffing into the muffin tins, mounding it at the top. Make sure to pack the stuffing in tight so that the muffins won't fall apart. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the tops are browned. Allow to cool in the muffin tins for 5 minutes. To remove, run a butter knife around the edge of each muffin, using it to help pop the muffins out of the tin. Serve warm. Information Category Side Dishes, Stuffing/dressing Cuisine North American Yield 18 stuffing muffins