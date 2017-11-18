Stuffing Muffins Recipe
An "Aww"-Worthy Thanksgiving Side
Quick: what's your favorite Thanksgiving side? Stuffing? I thought so! Savory, comforting, and craveably carb-heavy, stuffing (or dressing, if you'd prefer) is divine in its many permutations, but none are as flat-out adorable as these stuffing muffins.
Not sold on the cute factor? No matter; stuffing muffins are also preportioned, are easier to serve, have more of those delectable crispy edges, and if — and that's a big if — you have leftovers, they're easy to pop in the freezer to keep fresh for days down the line.
This particular recipe is ultraclassic, aside from form. Consider it a jumping-off point for experimentation. Essentially, any stuffing recipe can be made into muffins provided you keep a few pro tips in mind. First, keep the pieces of bread (whether a crusty boule or a slab of cornbread) small (1/4 to 1/2 inch) so they'll mold to the muffin tin's shape better. Also, make certain your trusty recipe is on the moister side; if it's not, add beaten egg and stock until it can be pressed together into a cohesive mass.
Stuffing Muffins
Adapted from Joy of Cooking by Irma S. Rombauer, Marion Rombauer Becker, and Ethan Becker
Notes
For traditional stuffing, reduce the stock to 1 cup and bake it in a large casserole dish in a 350°F oven for 30-45 minutes or until the top is golden brown and crisp.
Ingredients
- 1 pound crusty white bread, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for muffin tins
- 2 cups finely chopped leek or yellow onion
- 1 cup finely chopped celery
- 1/2 cup minced parsley
- 1 tablespoon minced sage
- 1 tablespoon minced thyme
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- 2 large eggs, well beaten
- 1 to 1 1/2 cups chicken or vegetable stock
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F. Brush the wells of two muffin tins with melted butter. Spread the bread cubes onto two half sheet pans in an even layer. Bake for 5 to 10 minutes, stirring once, or until crisp and light golden brown. Reduce the oven's temperature to 300°F.
- Add the butter to a large skillet set over medium-high heat. Once completely melted and the foam subsides, add the leek and celery. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the parsley, sage, thyme, salt, pepper, and nutmeg.
- Add the leek and celery mixture and the bread cubes to a large bowl; toss until well combined. Add the eggs and the stock; toss until well combined.
- Spoon the stuffing into the muffin tins, mounding it at the top. Make sure to pack the stuffing in tight so that the muffins won't fall apart.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the tops are browned. Allow to cool in the muffin tins for 5 minutes. To remove, run a butter knife around the edge of each muffin, using it to help pop the muffins out of the tin. Serve warm.
Information
- Category
- Side Dishes, Stuffing/dressing
- Cuisine
- North American
- Yield
- 18 stuffing muffins