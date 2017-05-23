 Skip Nav
Start Preparing Your Taste Buds: Spicy Skittles Are Coming Soon!
Sweet Heat Skittles

Start Preparing Your Taste Buds: Spicy Skittles Are Coming Soon!

New Sweet Heat Skittles and Starburst will be out in December! #sse17

A post shared by @candyhunting on

If you're anything like me, you don't get cravings for just sweet or just spicy snacks — you want both. (Sorry to every date who's had to buy me a box of Hot Tamales and a box of Raisinets at the movies. I swear I'm not high maintenance, I just like options!) And there's a candy on the horizon that's here to check all the boxes: Sweet Heat Skittles, which are rumored to hit shelves in December. The addictive-sounding candy is also supposed to have a Starburst counterpart, which means you'll be able to satisfy your spicy-sweet cravings in several ways. Throw in a bottle of the new spicy Pepsi and we're sold!

SkittlesFood NewsGrocery ShoppingSpicyFood TrendsCandy
