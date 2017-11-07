Get the Dish: Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme

When it comes to ridiculously amazing fast-food hybrids, Taco Bell is a top contender. Let's take its Crunchwrap Supreme, for example. It's a genius concept to grill a taco-burrito hybrid until it's crispy on the outside. But you don't have to leave the comfort of your home to get a Crunchwrap fix now that we can show you how to grill the wrap in your own kitchen.

Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme From Life in the Lofthouse Ingredients 1 pound ground beef 1 packet taco seasoning mix 3/4 cup water 1 can nacho cheese 8 burrito-size flour tortillas 6 tostada shells 1 cup sour cream 2 cups lettuce, shredded 1 cup tomato, diced 1 cup Mexican cheese blend Cooking spray Directions In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook and crumble the ground beef until cooked through. Drain excess grease, and stir in the taco seasoning mix and water. Cook according to the package directions. Warm the nacho cheese sauce in a microwave-safe bowl. Place the flour tortillas on a large plate and microwave for 20 seconds to warm them. Lay 1 flour tortilla on a flat surface. Spread 1/2 cup of taco meat in the center of the tortilla, about 6 inches across. Drizzle with nacho cheese sauce, and top with 1 tostada shell or crispy corn tortilla. Spread a thin layer of sour cream over the tostada shell, and top with lettuce, tomato, and shredded Mexican cheese. To fold the crunch wrap, start at the bottom of the flour tortilla and fold the edge up and over the center. Continue to work your way around, folding the tortilla up and over the center fillings. If there is an open spot left in the center, cut a piece from an extra flour tortilla and tuck it underneath so the fillings are completely covered. Spray a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray, and heat to a medium heat. Place the crunch wrap seam-side down, and cook for 2-3 minutes or until the tortilla is golden brown. Carefully flip the crunch wrap over, and cook the other side until it is golden brown. Serve immediately. Information Category Main Dishes Cuisine Mexican Yield 6 servings Cook Time 30 minutes