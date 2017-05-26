 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Teavana's New Summer Iced Teas Are Vacation in a Cup
Fast and Easy
Smoothies That Won't Leave You Hungry Before Lunch
Ina Garten
18 Foolproof Ina Garten Recipes
Grilling
20 Cheap and Easy Grilling Recipes For Memorial Day and Beyond

Teavana Tea Happy Hour Summer 2017

Teavana's New Summer Iced Teas Are Vacation in a Cup

Teavana is introducing new iced tea flavors for Summer, plus a way to get them for free! The Starbucks-owned tea company's new Summer-cocktail-inspired Teavana Tea flavors are Strawberry Daiquiri, Piña Colada, and Mandarin Mimosa. Along with the new flavors, Teavana announced the return of customer-favorite Beach Bellini and the introduction of Summer Fri-YAYs at Teavana store locations, a Summer-long promo that allows you to score free iced tea beverages. Tea drinkers, rejoice!

The first Teavana Summer Fri-YAY is kicking off on May 26 during happy hour (3-7 p.m.), and you can score a free 24-fluid-ounce iced tea at participating Teavana stores in the US and Canada. You can choose from three iced tea flavors: Beach Bellini, Strawberry Daquiri, and Piña Colada. To get the freebie, use the code FriYAY or show the following Summer Fri-YAY invitation in store.

Related
The Starbucks Drink Menu: Decoded

Teavana stores will be celebrating Summer Fri-YAYs every Friday from June 2 through Aug. 11 from 3-7 p.m. When you buy one 24-fluid-ounce featured iced tea beverage, you'll get a second beverage of equal or lesser value for free. While these refreshing iced beverages are alcohol-free, they just might be the second-best thing to a real Summer cocktail. Cheers!

Image Source: Teavana
Join the conversation
Freebies And DiscountsFood NewsSummerStarbucksTeaDrinks
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Summer
by Erin Cullum
Free Printable Wedding Invitations
Freebies and Discounts
72 Beautiful Wedding-Invite Printables to Download For Free!
by Emily Co
How to Stop Skipping Breakfast
Advice
by Erin Cullum
Food News
Rejoice! This Yummy Starbucks Frappuccino Isn't Themed After a Mythical Creature
by Brinton Parker
Martha Stewart Wedding Cakes From the '90s
Martha Stewart
Proof Martha Stewart Has Always Been Way Ahead of Wedding Cake Trends
by Anna Monette Roberts
What Is Cellulite?
Beauty Tips
What, Exactly, Is Cellulite, and How the F*ck to Get Rid of It
by Wendy Gould
Krispy Kreme Coffee Spread
Food News
by Brinton Parker
Zoodle Recipes For Summer
Healthy Recipes
Summery Zoodle Recipes to Keep Dinner Healthy and Light
by Rachel Fendel
Pandora World of Avatar Night Blossom Drink Review
Food Reviews
by Kelsey Garcia
Starbucks Coffee Ice Cubes
Food News
Starbucks's New Coffee Ice Cubes Mean You're Getting More For Your Money
by Erin Cullum
Jacques Pepin's Egg Omelet Video
PBS
by Anna Monette Roberts
Disney Pandora World of Avatar Food Review
Food Reviews
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds