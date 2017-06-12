 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Hypnotic Tie-Dye Cake Is Guaranteed to Get You All the Instagram "Likes"
Cooking Basics
10 Tricks For Better Fruit Salads
Martha Stewart
Is Martha Stewart's 1-Pot Pasta Hack Too Good to Be True?
Original Recipes
Grab a Forkful of Happiness by Making This Garlicky Spaghetti Immediately

Tie-Dye Cake | Food Video

Hypnotic Tie-Dye Cake Is Guaranteed to Get You All the Instagram "Likes"

If you are the kind of person who loves watching paint being mixed or are mesmerized by the milk, food coloring, and soap experiment, then this is the dessert for you! Create a stunning tie-dye frosting in a matter of minutes with this incredibly easy hack to frost a cake.

Hypnotic Tie-Dye Cake

Hypnotic Tie-Dye Cake

Hypnotic Tie-Dye Cake

Ingredients

  1. 1 6-inch round cake covered in fondant
  2. 1 cup powdered sugar
  3. 3 tablespoons water
  4. Neon food coloring

Directions

  1. Place fondant-covered cake on a wire rack over a pan to catch excess glaze.
  2. In a mixing cup with a pour spout, whisk together powdered sugar and water until a thin, pourable consistency is reached.
  3. Add 1 drop of each food coloring color into the glaze, being sure to leave space between each color. Pour glaze over the top of the cake and let the excess drip off the sides. Let cake dry for 1 hour, or until frosting has set.

Information

Category
Desserts, Cake
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Iizuka
Join the conversation
Eat The TrendFood VideoFood How ToOriginal RecipesRainbowFather's DaySummerCakeDessert
Join The Conversation
Latina
What Happened After Our Undocumented Dad Was Arrested by ICE
by Natalie Rivera
Oreo Cinnamon Rolls Recipe
Food Video
Prepare to Be Obsessed With These Oreo Cinnamon Rolls
by Brandi Milloy
Stuffed French Toast Recipes
Recipes
15+ Stuffed French Toast Recipes, Because More Is More
by Erin Cullum
What Causes Weird Pregnancy Cravings?
Pregnancy
What Causes Salty and Sweet Pregnancy Cravings?
by Megan Lutz
Quiet Workout | 10-Minute Strength Training
Class Fitsugar
The Quiet At-Home Workout That Crushes Calories
by Anna Renderer
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds