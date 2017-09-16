Pass the Spoons, Because Pumpkin Cookie Butter Ice Cream Has Arrived!

We could easily eat an entire tub of pumpkin cookie butter in one sitting, and now we have an even better pumpkin-butter dessert to dig our spoons into: pumpkin cookie butter ice cream! Tillamook, the dairy company behind some of the best cheese and ice cream, has re-released this limited-edition flavor for Fall. The Tillamook Pumpkin Cookie Butter Ice Cream is made with spiced pumpkin ice cream and swirls of speculoos cookie pieces. Tillamook promises the dessert is made with real Oregon pumpkins and cinnamon-spiced speculoos cookie bits, and the ice cream itself is made with the "highest-quality milk and extra cream" to make this quite possibly the most decadent pumpkin ice cream ever. If you're dreaming of curling up on the couch with this ASAP, check out Tillamook's store locator to find out where it's available near you. Excuse us while we add this to the list of all of the best pumpkin spice foods we plan on trying this season.