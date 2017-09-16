 Skip Nav
Get the Dish
Make Disneyland's Grey Stuff — It's Delicious!
Food Video
The Truth Behind Costco’s $5 Rotisserie Chicken
Original Recipes
20 Minutes Is All You Need For the Best-Ever Baked Chicken Breasts

Tillamook Pumpkin Cookie Butter Ice Cream

Pass the Spoons, Because Pumpkin Cookie Butter Ice Cream Has Arrived!

We could easily eat an entire tub of pumpkin cookie butter in one sitting, and now we have an even better pumpkin-butter dessert to dig our spoons into: pumpkin cookie butter ice cream! Tillamook, the dairy company behind some of the best cheese and ice cream, has re-released this limited-edition flavor for Fall. The Tillamook Pumpkin Cookie Butter Ice Cream is made with spiced pumpkin ice cream and swirls of speculoos cookie pieces. Tillamook promises the dessert is made with real Oregon pumpkins and cinnamon-spiced speculoos cookie bits, and the ice cream itself is made with the "highest-quality milk and extra cream" to make this quite possibly the most decadent pumpkin ice cream ever. If you're dreaming of curling up on the couch with this ASAP, check out Tillamook's store locator to find out where it's available near you. Excuse us while we add this to the list of all of the best pumpkin spice foods we plan on trying this season.

Image Source: Tillamook
Join the conversation
Fall FoodPumpkin SpicePumpkinsFood NewsGrocery ShoppingIce CreamFall
Join The Conversation
Food News
At Long Last, Kinder Eggs Are Officially Coming to the United States!
by Kelsey Garcia
Best New Snacks 2017
Food Reviews
The Best New Grocery Store Snacks of 2017 — So Far
by Erin Cullum
Cheez-It Buffalo Wing
Food News
by Anna Monette Roberts
Apple Pie Oreos
OREO
This Is Not a Drill: Apple Pie Oreos Are Coming to a Shelf Near You!
by Erin Cullum
Krispy Kreme Secrets Revealed
Food News
8 Things You Never Knew About Krispy Kreme, Straight From an Insider Employee
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds