Tokyo Disneyland Has Jack Skellington Curry Bread — With Giant Chocolate Eyes!

Disneyland and Walt Disney World may be rolling out incredible menu items this Halloween, but Tokyo Disneyland might have them beat. In anticipation of the spooky holiday, the park has released a new curry bread that is meant to look like Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Not only that, but the savory food is also slightly transformed by the two eyes that are chocolate flavored. The creative menu item is currently available at Tokyo Disneyland's Sweetheart Cafe until Halloween. Ahead, check out pictures of the eye-catching treat.